LHC directs PM Office to bar agencies from contacting any judge

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to issue instructions to all civil and military agencies, against contacting or approaching any judge or member of their staff.

Agencies also include the Intelligence Bureau and Inter-Services Intelligence.

The court of Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders on a complaint referred by a special judge alleging that a message was conveyed to him that some authority of ISI wanted to meet him in his chamber.

Justice Karim in a written order stated that no agency “should approach or contact a judge whether of superior judiciary or sub-ordinate judiciary or any member of their staff in the future”.

The order also said that instructions shall be issued by the Inspector General of Police, Punjab to all police officers not to contact directly any judge of superior judiciary or the sub-ordinate judiciary regarding the merits of any pending judicial proceedings before these courts.

Background

Special Judge Abbas had alleged that since his posting at ATC Sargodha he had been receiving some other oral reports from his family members, who are still staying at his previous residence allotted to him as judge of an Anti-Corruption Court, Bahawalpur, that some unknown persons at night time damaged the Sui gas meter installed outside the house.

He also alleged that on the first day of his new charge as judge of the ATC Sargodha, a message was conveyed to him that some authority of ISI wanted to meet him in his chamber.

But, the judge claimed, he straightaway refused to meet him (the alleged authority).