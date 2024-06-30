PM Shehbaz directs to expedite process of dissolution of Public Works Department

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the early dissolution of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD) and its replacement on Sunday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting regarding the dissolution of the Pakistan Public Works Department and its replacement, he said Pakistan’s economic situation cannot afford any more burdens of institutions that harm the country’s exchequer.

PM Shehbaz orders abolishment of Pakistan PWD

The Prime Minister said the interests of the employees should be protected during the dissolution process.

He said ongoing projects under PWD will be completed by the relevant federal and provincial departments.

The services of private companies of international standards will be hired for government construction and repair.

PWD: Pirzada chairs meeting on transition plan

The meeting was apprised that an asset management company would be formed to manage the assets of PWD.

Shehbaz Sharif said asset records of PWD should be fully digitized.

The development comes weeks after the premier ordered an “immediate” wrapping up of the Pakistan Public Works Department due to “years’ long poor performance and corruption.”

The PWD was established in 1854 by Lord Dalhousie. It had to its credit a wide spectrum of infrastructure and building works across the Indo-Pak Sub-continent. After Independence, it was renamed as Pakistan Public Works Department.

It was the housing and works ministry’s attached department. According to its website, the department executed federal government building and infrastructure works, owing to the “PAN Pakistan” establishment.