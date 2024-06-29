AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Jun 29, 2024
Pakistan

CJP Isa emphasises access to justice for all

  • Underscores the need for the implementation of laws to ensure justice and promote inclusivity in society
BR Web Desk Published 29 Jun, 2024 07:26pm

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday stressed the importance of ensuring that all segments of society have access to justice, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was addressing a symposium titled ‘Inclusive Justice’ in Islamabad today.

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

The Chief Justice said the Constitution of Pakistan embodies clear provisions for the protection of women, children, and marginalized segments of the society.

He underscored the need for the implementation of laws to ensure justice and promote inclusivity in society.

Climate challenges: CJP calls for adopting eco-friendly measures

The Chief Justice said laws in Pakistan conform to the principles and teachings of Islam.

He made special mention of laws related to women’s marital rights and right to inheritance.

Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Comments

200 characters

