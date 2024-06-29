CJP Isa emphasises access to justice for all

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday stressed the importance of ensuring that all segments of society have access to justice, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was addressing a symposium titled ‘Inclusive Justice’ in Islamabad today.

The Chief Justice said the Constitution of Pakistan embodies clear provisions for the protection of women, children, and marginalized segments of the society.

He underscored the need for the implementation of laws to ensure justice and promote inclusivity in society.

The Chief Justice said laws in Pakistan conform to the principles and teachings of Islam.

He made special mention of laws related to women’s marital rights and right to inheritance.