Opinion Print 2024-06-29

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Biden came out as an old 82 and Trump came out as a young minus three years’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

“I heard the Biden team was despondent after his performance in the first presidential debate…”

“Ahhhh! I suggest they do another Pakistan.”

“Excuse me?”

“Prop up a third party – and I have it on good authority that the apex committee is no longer reliant on luring foreign direct investment as the way out of the economic impasse, but through giving lessons on how to prop up a third party.”

“Not a runaway third party, right!”

“Lessons have been learned there too and adjustments are being made, the “ji” party has been set up and…”

“Ji?”

“Ji as in yes, a word used that epitomizes obedience, as it was tweeted by the proposed Finance Minister of that party to Notification Maryam Nawaz on an issue on which she knew nothing…”

“What issue. I mean when you talk of NMN not knowing anything about an issue you have to narrow it down…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway, the courses on offer are being attended by mainstream liberal parties in Europe…”

“Dear me! Biden needs to sit down, there is no way he will be able to complete his term even if he wins the elections.”

“The age gap is…”

“Whatever the age gap, the fact is that Biden came out as an old 82 and Trump came out as a young minus three years.”

“There I agree.”

“The US is doing another Pakistan right. I mean, term completion is something that is rare in our country.”

“Yep, but you know the US can be a trailblazer again – I suggest a debate between the first ladies.”

“That’s not fair – Jill Biden is a qualified teacher and Melania was a model, Jill was there at the debate venue Milania wasn’t and…”

“I was just thinking if there is a debate between first ladies in this country, and I am referring to the wife of the prime minister, not the president…”

“Why are you doing that! The first lady in this country is the wife of the president.”

“Hey, given the rule breaking by all – from the chief executive down to the beggar on the street – I should not be put on the mat for that! Anyway my point the first ladies of two of the party leaders are deceased, haven’t ever seen head or tail of The Maulana’s first lady…”

“That’s leaves only the Third Wife, so I declare her the unopposed winner.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

