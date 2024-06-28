Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 11:30am, the currency was hovering at 278.25, a gain of Re0.13 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 278.38 after a gain of Re0.02.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Internationally, the US dollar was headed for a second straight quarterly gain and jumped to a near four-decade high on the battered yen in Asia trade on Friday, ahead of a crucial US inflation reading.

Neither an overnight drop in US yields nor data showing solid consumer price gains in Tokyo could arrest the downward slide in Japan’s currency, which sank to its weakest since 1986 at 161.155 per dollar.

The US dollar index was 0.2% stronger at 106.07 on Friday for a 1.5% quarterly rise.

The dollar’s strength and the US balance sheet were possible topics for Biden and Trump’s debate though NAB’s Attrill said many market participants would be watching to see whether Biden was sharp on his feet and up to the task.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in Asian trade on Friday and were poised for a third straight weekly jump, buoyed by growing expectations that the US central bank will soon start to cut interest rates.

Brent crude futures for August settlement, which expire on Friday, rose 41 cents, or 0.47% to $86.80 a barrel by 0439 GMT.

The Brent contract for September was up 0.5% at $85.69 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August delivery rose 50 cents, or 0.61%, to $82.24 a barrel.

Brent and WTI futures have gained nearly 2% so far this week, with both benchmarks also on track for gains of slightly more than 6% month on month - erasing losses earlier in May.

This is an intra-day update