AIRLINK 87.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DFML 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.31%)
DGKC 91.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.66%)
FCCL 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
FFBL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.11%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
GGL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HASCOL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.71%)
HUBC 164.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
OGDC 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PIBTL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
PPL 117.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.33%)
PRL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
PTC 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.31%)
SEARL 57.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.7%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
UNITY 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,308 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.06%)
BR30 26,596 Increased By 18.2 (0.07%)
KSE100 78,499 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.04%)
KSE30 25,359 Decreased By -74.2 (-0.29%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 28, 2024 Updated June 28, 2024 11:53am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 11:30am, the currency was hovering at 278.25, a gain of Re0.13 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 278.38 after a gain of Re0.02.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Internationally, the US dollar was headed for a second straight quarterly gain and jumped to a near four-decade high on the battered yen in Asia trade on Friday, ahead of a crucial US inflation reading.

Neither an overnight drop in US yields nor data showing solid consumer price gains in Tokyo could arrest the downward slide in Japan’s currency, which sank to its weakest since 1986 at 161.155 per dollar.

The US dollar index was 0.2% stronger at 106.07 on Friday for a 1.5% quarterly rise.

The dollar’s strength and the US balance sheet were possible topics for Biden and Trump’s debate though NAB’s Attrill said many market participants would be watching to see whether Biden was sharp on his feet and up to the task.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in Asian trade on Friday and were poised for a third straight weekly jump, buoyed by growing expectations that the US central bank will soon start to cut interest rates.

Brent crude futures for August settlement, which expire on Friday, rose 41 cents, or 0.47% to $86.80 a barrel by 0439 GMT.

The Brent contract for September was up 0.5% at $85.69 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August delivery rose 50 cents, or 0.61%, to $82.24 a barrel.

Brent and WTI futures have gained nearly 2% so far this week, with both benchmarks also on track for gains of slightly more than 6% month on month - erasing losses earlier in May.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

NA may approve budget today

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

PTCL secures $400mn loan from IFC for Telenor Pakistan acquisition

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Vitol wins tender from govt-owned LPG company

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

Read more stories