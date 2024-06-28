AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,275 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,472 Decreased By -106.4 (-0.4%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar in final session of FY24

  • During FY24, PKR appreciated 2.8% YoY against the greenback overall
Recorder Report Published June 28, 2024 Updated June 28, 2024 04:51pm

The Pakistani rupee ended the final trading session of the current fiscal year 2023-24 on a positive note as the currency saw a marginal appreciation of 0.01% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the local unit settled at 278.34, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 278.38 after a gain of Re0.02.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

The local currency, which stood at 285.99 on June 27, 2023, remained relatively stable for the most part of the current fiscal year, mostly on the back of administrative measures taken by the SBP announced in September to curb illegal trading and smuggling of currency.

“During FY24, PKR witnessed appreciation (after 3 years) against the US dollar by 2.8% YoY,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), a brokerage house, in a note.

AHL attributed the appreciation to improved economic indicators during the current fiscal.

“The appreciation is primarily due to a decrease in the current account deficit, improvement in foreign inflows, a reduction in the spread between open and inter-bank rates, and other administrative measures,” it said.

Internationally, the US dollar was headed for a second straight quarterly gain and jumped to a near four-decade high on the battered yen in Asia trade on Friday, ahead of a crucial US inflation reading.

Neither an overnight drop in US yields nor data showing solid consumer price gains in Tokyo could arrest the downward slide in Japan’s currency, which sank to its weakest since 1986 at 161.155 per dollar.

The US dollar index was 0.2% stronger at 106.07 on Friday for a 1.5% quarterly rise.

The dollar’s strength and the US balance sheet were possible topics for Biden and Trump’s debate though NAB’s Attrill said many market participants would be watching to see whether Biden was sharp on his feet and up to the task.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in Asian trade on Friday and were poised for a third straight weekly jump, buoyed by growing expectations that the US central bank will soon start to cut interest rates and firm complex refining margins.

Brent crude futures for August settlement, which expire on Friday, rose 48 cents, or 0.56% to $86.87 a barrel by 0620 GMT.

The Brent contract for September was up 0.53% at $85.71 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.64%, to $82.26 a barrel.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar in final session of FY24

Brokerage houses see inflation rate in Pakistan to go over 12% in June

Contempt of court: SC accepts Vawda, Kamal’s apologies

Pakistan’s Ismail Industries to set up subsidiary in UAE

Pakistan’s first Olympic markswoman guns for historic medal

PTCL secures $400mn loan from IFC for Telenor Pakistan acquisition

India’s forex reserves rise to $653.71 billion as of June 21

Joe Biden falters as Trump unleashes barrage of falsehoods at first debate

Likely amendments in finance bill: Govt becomes flexible about non-filers

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

Read more stories