AIRLINK 87.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DFML 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.86%)
DGKC 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.11%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
GGL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HASCOL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
HBL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
PIBTL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PPL 117.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.37%)
PRL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
PTC 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.49%)
SEARL 57.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.73%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.37%)
UNITY 29.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 8,305 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.1%)
BR30 26,600 Increased By 21.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,483 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,351 Decreased By -81.6 (-0.32%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on positive economic outlooks; poised for third weekly gain

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2024 09:51am

Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Friday and were poised for a third straight weekly jump, buoyed by growing expectations that the US central bank will soon start to cut interest rates.

Brent crude futures for August settlement, which expire on Friday, rose 41 cents, or 0.47% to $86.80 a barrel by 0439 GMT.

The Brent contract for September was up 0.5% at $85.69 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August delivery rose 50 cents, or 0.61%, to $82.24 a barrel.

Brent and WTI futures have gained nearly 2% so far this week, with both benchmarks also on track for gains of slightly more than 6% month on month - erasing losses earlier in May.

“Crude oil edged higher despite weak near-term fundamentals,” said ANZ analysts, referring to unexpected gains in US crude inventories despite expectations of a drawdown during the summer peak demand.

“… prices gained amid a risk-on tone across broader market … triggered by data that signalled further US labour market weakness,” they added in a client note. Growing expectations of an imminent Fed easing cycle have sparked a risk rally across stock markets.

Traders are now pricing in a 64% chance of a first Fed cut in September, up from 50% a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Easing interest rates could be a boon for oil as it could increase demand from consumers.

The US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a key measure for inflation by the Fed, is due at 1230 GMT and could provide further clues on the interest rate cut timeline this year.

Oil prices up on ME supply worries

Oil supplies have also come under pressure from weather-related disruptions which could worsen in the coming weeks.

Heavy rains have caused Ecuador’s production to decline by 100,000 barrels a day over the past week, FGE Energy said on Friday.

The US Gulf Coast, home to the bulk of the country’s energy and export infrastructure, could also be hit by adverse weather in coming days with the US National Hurricane Center tracking at least one weather system that could become a cyclone and headed towards the region.

A recovery in physical refining margins also buoyed markets, with the Singapore complex refining margins averaging $1 higher in June at around $3.60 a barrel from May.

“Recent improvement in light distillate cracks has improved complex refining margins in Asia … Heading to 3Q, we expect refining margins to remain around current levels.

We expect gasoline to continue rising through to August, though this will be offset by diesel cracks, which are expected to ease amid lengthening East of Suez balances,“ said Ivan Mathews, head of Asia refining at FGE.

Crude Oil Yen Brent crude Oil US dollar WTI China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises on positive economic outlooks; poised for third weekly gain

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

NA may approve budget today

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

PTCL secures $400mn loan from IFC for Telenor Pakistan acquisition

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Vitol wins tender from govt-owned LPG company

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

Read more stories