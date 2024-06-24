AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-24

Australian dollar hits highs on yen and euro as rates diverge

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar was heading for hefty weekly gains on Friday as a diverging outlook for interest rates lifted it to a near 17-year high against the yen and a one-year top on the euro.

A rate cut from the Swiss National Bank and a dovish policy outlook from the Bank of England stood in stark contrast with the Australian situation where markets are pricing some chance the next move might be a hike.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this week held rates at 4.35% and warned it was alert to upside risks for inflation.

Monthly CPI figures for May are due next week and are expected to show a fall of around 0.2% on the month, but a rise in the annual rate to 3.7% from 3.6%.

Even if the RBA gets by without a hike, markets see little chance of an easing until April next year. By that time, futures imply US rates will have fallen by 100 basis points. That outlook kept the Aussie firm at $0.6659, having risen 0.7% for the week, though it faces stiff resistance in the $0.6705/14 area.

Australian Dollar Swiss National Bank

Comments

200 characters

Australian dollar hits highs on yen and euro as rates diverge

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Centre approves FC deployment in AJK

PFVA demands restoration of 1pc tax regime

KP to receive Rs1212bn in the head of federal transfers

Non-performing bank loans: Finance bill proposes amendments in 7th Schedule

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

HEC signs contract to automate Pakistani universities

Read more stories