Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Read here for details.

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Read here for details.

Hajj pilgrimage ends amid deadly Saudi heat spike

Read here for details.

Gaza hostilities continue despite Israeli armed forces announcement, UNRWA chief says

Read here for details.

Prague extradites Indian murder plot suspect to US

Read here for details.

Putin to visit Kim in North Korea this week

Read here for details.

Oil edges up as summer demand hopes offset downbeat China data

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s World Cup failure down to poor batting, Babar says

Read here for details.