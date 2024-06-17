AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
World

Prague extradites Indian murder plot suspect to US

AFP Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:14pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

PRAGUE: Czech police said Monday that an Indian citizen suspected of involvement in an alleged plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States had been extradited there.

The US Justice Department charged the man, identified as Nikhil Gupta, in November with plotting to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader on US soil.

It alleged an Indian government official was also involved in planning the plot to kill a US citizen of Indian origin.

“The foreigner suspected in the United States of an assassination plot has been in the hands of the US judiciary since Friday,” Czech police said on X.

They added that Gupta was “safely extradited from a Prague airport”, posting video images of the man being escorted into a plane.

India waits for details on arrests in Canada over Sikh separatist’s murder

Gupta was detained at the Prague airport on June 30, 2023, under extradition orders issued by the US Justice Department.

The department said the man allegedly targeted in the killing “is a vocal critic of the Indian government and leads a US-based organisation that advocates for the secession of Punjab”, a northern Indian state with a large Sikh population.

India’s foreign ministry has said it created a “high-level” inquiry committee to look into the case.

The Czech constitutional court had cleared Gupta’s extradition in May.

India Sikh separatist Nikhil Gupta

