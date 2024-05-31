AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Life & Style

Backstreet Boys perform at Ambani pre-wedding celebration: report

BR Life & Style Published May 31, 2024 Updated May 31, 2024 05:01pm

Anant Ambani – son of Indian billionnaire Mukesh Ambani – hosted a performance by the Backstreet Boys, as part of a pre-wedding celebration aboard a luxury European cruise, reported Hindustan Times on Thursday.

Anant is currently amidst his second pre-wedding celebrations taking place aboard a luxury cruise with 800 guests, sailing from Italy to France.

He is engaged to Radhika Merchant and the wedding is slated to be held in July.

The Backstreet Boys – Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson – were seen in all-white outfits, performing their popular track ‘I Wanna Be With You’ for a large audience aboard the cruise, added the report.

Wedding gift: Nita Ambani presents $80mn Dubai villa to Radhika Merchant

Katy Perry is reportedly also set to perform for the couple on the cruise.

The celebrations began on Wednesday in Palermo, Italy, where guests were treated to parties on board and on land across Rome, Cannes and Portofino.

A host of Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, are reported to have joined the Ambanis for the celebrations.

The cruise is set to dock in Portofino, Italy on Saturday.

Anant will get married to Radhika in Mumbai on July 12, added Hindustan Times.

Asia’s wealthiest man takes global rich to the zoo

The wedding ceremony will be a traditional Hindu ceremony to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in the city’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The ceremonies will begin on Friday, July 12 with the main wedding function.

This will be followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ or divine blessings, on July 13.

A grand wedding reception will be held on Sunday, July 14.

The couple’s first pre-wedding celebration in March created global frenzy with the notable guest list and opulent events.

The three-day gala celebration – which saw singer Rihanna perform – also comprised of a trip to an animal rescue center housing exotic animals.

