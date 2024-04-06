Air Ambulance Service in Punjab reviewed

LAHORE: Provincial Minister of Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Emergency Services Department Thokar Niaz Baig, to review the plan to provide Air Ambulance service to the people of Punjab.

The minister also visited Cadets Hostel and Managers Training Center. During the meeting, Secretary Emergency Services Department Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed the minister Khawaja Salman Rafique about air ambulance service and service delivery.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the biggest project in the history of Punjab is going to start Air Ambulance Service. The Department of Emergency Services will also provide services on the motorway. Rescuers will be deployed at the entry and exit points of the motorway, he said.

He further said that after the training of the emergency medical technicians, the examination organized by Aga Khan University is conducted. Motorbike rescuers have provided emergency services to more than four million citizens so far. He said that the Road Safety Act must be strictly implemented. 80% of traffic accidents involve motorcycles.

Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that the quality of relief operations for the people is being further improved. We are improving the emergency management system. Air Ambulance Service plan is continuously monitored, he said.

