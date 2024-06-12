Punjab to launch ‘Green Tractor’ scheme

LAHORE: The Punjab government is set to launch the “Green Tractor” scheme, aimed at providing farmers with small, medium, and large tractors at subsidized rates to promote mechanization in the agricultural sector. This initiative, directed by Chief Minister Punjab, will be for one year, ensuring high-quality standards for all tractors provided under the scheme.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani announced the scheme during a review meeting on Tuesday, attended by representatives from tractor manufacturing companies. He emphasized that every phase of the scheme, including the delivery of tractors, must be fully mechanized.

Kirmani warned that failing to implement a mechanized system effectively would render the initiative ineffective and pledged to personally monitor its progress.

