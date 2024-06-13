Budget FY2024-25: Punjab assembly session begins for Rs5.3 trillion budget

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman is presenting the provincial budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly session.

A day after the federal government announced its budget, the provincial government is presenting its Rs5.3 trillion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

As the provincial minister presents the budget, the opposition can be seen tearing the budget document in protest.

He started the budget speech mentioning the measures taken by the incumbent provincial government. “It will be the first tax-free budget of the current government”.

