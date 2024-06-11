AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
World

Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate over details, official says

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 03:22pm

CAIRO: Hamas accepts a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution and is ready to negotiate over the details, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it was up to Washington to ensure that Israel abides by it.

Hamas accepts the UN security council resolution in regard to the ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops and swap of hostages for detainees held by Israel, he said.

Gaza civilian killings during Israel’s freeing of hostages could be war crimes, UN says

“The US administration is facing a real test to carry out its commitments in compelling the occupation to immediately end the war in an implementation of the UN Security Council resolution,” Abu Zuhri said.

