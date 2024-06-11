AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
World

Gaza civilian killings during Israel’s freeing of hostages could be war crimes, UN says

Reuters Published June 11, 2024 Updated June 11, 2024 03:19pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GENEVA: The UN human rights office said on Tuesday the killings of civilians in Gaza during the Israeli aggression to release four hostages, and also armed groups’ holding of captives in densely populated areas, could amount to war crimes.

Israel claimed the operation, accompanied by an air assault, took place on Saturday in the heart of a residential neighbourhood in central Gaza’s Nuseirat area where Hamas had kept the hostages in two separate apartment blocks.

The Israeli aggression killed more than 270 Palestinians, according to Gazan health officials.

274 Palestinians were killed in Saturday’s strikes on Nuseirat camp, Gaza health ministry says

“The manner in which the raid was conducted in such a densely populated area seriously calls into question whether the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution - as set out under the laws of war - were respected by the Israeli forces,” Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said.

Laurence added that the holding of hostages in such densely populated areas by armed groups was “putting the lives of Palestinian civilians, as well as the hostages themselves, at added risk from the hostilities.”

“All these actions, by both parties, may amount to war crimes,” he said.

Israel’s bombardment and invasion of Gaza has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Hamas took around 250 hostages back to Gaza on Oct. 7, more than 100 of whom were released in exchange for about 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails during a week-long truce in November.

Colombia to suspend coal sales to Israel over Gaza war

There are 116 hostages left in the coastal enclave, according to Israeli tallies, including at least 40 whom Israeli authorities have declared dead in absentia.

