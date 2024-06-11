AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India wants to resolve issue of ‘years-old cross-border terrorism’ with Pakistan: FM Jaishankar

Reuters | BR Web Desk Published June 11, 2024 Updated June 11, 2024 03:59pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: India said on Tuesday New Delhi would “want to find a solution to the issue of years-old cross-border terrorism” with Pakistan.

“With Pakistan, we would want to find a solution to the issue of years-old cross-border terrorism,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said this after assuming charge for a second straight term.

“That cannot be the policy of a good neighbour.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in on Sunday for a record-equalling third term at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president’s palace in New Delhi, attended by leaders of seven regional countries, underlining the government’s “neighbourhood first” policy.

On Monday, leaders of the two countries engaged in diplomacy via X. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz congratulated Modi, in what was Pakistan’s first response to the election results from across the border.

India to focus on solving border issues with China

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said India will focus on finding solutions to the border issues with China that has long strained ties between the neighbouring countries.

India and China share a 3,800 km (2,400 mile) border - much of it poorly demarcated - over which the nuclear-armed nations also fought a war in 1962.

India, China should urgently address ‘prolonged situation’ on borders, Modi says

They have engaged in a military standoff since July 2020 when at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in the worst clashes in five decades.

But relations and problems with China and Pakistan were different, Jaishankar told reporters.

“With regards to China there are still some issues at the border and our focus will be on how to solve them,” he said.

India China Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Chinese troops Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indian Foreign Minister Rashtrapati Bhavan

Comments

200 characters

India wants to resolve issue of ‘years-old cross-border terrorism’ with Pakistan: FM Jaishankar

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

High-powered delegation from China to soon visit Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Oil steady as investors hold for Fed meet, inflation data

11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

Dr Shamshad appointed chairperson of PSX board

Pakistan imposes one document regime at Chaman border

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Jordan hosts emergency aid summit for war-torn Gaza

Read more stories