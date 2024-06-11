AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.25%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.98%)
DGKC 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.43%)
FFBL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.81%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.98%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 138.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.42%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.79%)
OGDC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.52%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 112.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.15%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.26%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
SEARL 57.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.33%)
SNGP 61.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.86%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.73%)
TRG 62.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.68%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,558 Decreased By -67.6 (-0.89%)
BR30 24,124 Decreased By -235.7 (-0.97%)
KSE100 72,681 Decreased By -571.9 (-0.78%)
KSE30 23,174 Decreased By -226.4 (-0.97%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Sunak to unveil manifesto promising ‘financial security’

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2024 11:53am

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to unveil his Conservative party manifesto on Tuesday, promising voters “financial security” ahead of the general election as the Tories lag far behind Labour in polls.

“We Conservatives have a plan to give you financial security,” he will say, according to extracts of his speech released in advance.

“We will enable working people to keep more of the money you earn because you have earned it and have the right to choose what to spend it on,” the speech added.

Polls predict Sunak will lead the Conservatives to a shuddering defeat to the main opposition Labour party in the July 4 election.

His campaign has faced an uphill battle in recent days, including criticism of his early departure from D-Day commemoration events.

The Tories have promised further tax cuts since the start of the campaign and accused Labour, led by Keir Starmer, of wanting to increase the tax burden on households.

“We know what socialists always do: take more of your money,” Sunak is due to say on Tuesday.

Last week he was accused of lying during his televised debate with Starmer, during which Sunak used disputed figures to claim that Labour was planning to raise taxes.

UK PM Rishi Sunak apologises for leaving D-Day commemorations early

With less than three weeks to go before the election, the polls still give Labour a lead of around 20 points over the Conservatives, with the anti-immigration Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, in third place.

The Conservatives, who have been in power for 14 years, are bearing the brunt of the difficulties caused by Brexit, the scandals of former prime minister Boris Johnson’s government, and a cost-of-living crisis that has hit British people since 2022.

In an interview with the BBC broadcaster on Monday evening, Sunak acknowledged that “it has got harder” to become a homeowner, and promised measures to remedy the situation.

Boris Johnson Keir Starmer British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Nigel Farage Boris Johnson government D Day commemoration

Comments

200 characters

UK’s Sunak to unveil manifesto promising ‘financial security’

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

Rs3.792trn development outlay approved

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

Oil edges down as cautious investors await Fed meet, US CPI data

Jordan hosts emergency aid summit for war-torn Gaza

India’s Modi prevails over allies in cabinet line-up

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Read more stories