World

UK PM Rishi Sunak apologises for leaving D-Day commemorations early

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 12:08pm

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised on Friday for his early departure from D-Day commemorations in France on Thursday, following heavy criticism of his decision to return to the UK where he is fighting an election campaign.

“After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK,” Sunak said in a post on X.

D-Day events to overshadow UK election after fiery TV debate

“On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

Rishi Sunak

Comments

200 characters

