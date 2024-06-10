Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 8 and June 9, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jun, 2024 08:21am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Massive installation of solar systems: Govt facing an impossible situation?

Read here for details.

  • Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair parts ways with PML-N

Read here for details.

  • Captain among 7 security personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat IED attack: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Interior Minister meets UN Secretary-General, offers support for counterterrorism unit

Read here for details.

  • Qatar lauds Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security

Read here for details.

  • Rise in tax on import of cell phones likely

Read here for details.

