Pakistan

Captain among 7 security personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat IED attack: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2024 Updated June 9, 2024 09:53pm

Seven security personnel, including a captain, were martyred in a terrorist attack on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Lakki Marwat on Sunday, the military’s media wing said.

“On 9 June 24, an improvised explosive device exploded on vehicle of Security Forces in Lakki Marwat District.

ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

“Resultantly, Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas (age: 26 years, resident of Kasur District) along with six other brave sons of soil; Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir (age: 50 years, resident of; Skardu district), Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar (age: 34 years, resident of: Ghanchi district), Lance Naik Hussain Ali (age: 36 years, resident of: Ghizer district), Sepoy Asad Ullah (age: 33 years, resident of: Multan district), Sepoy Manzoor Hussain (age: 27 years, resident of: Gilgit district), Sepoy Rashid Mehmood (age: 31 years, resident of Rawalpindi district); made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan said.

The ISPR said sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area.

“Perpetrators of this henious act will be brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement read.

The attack comes two weeks after the security forces eliminated 23 terrorists in three operations in KP.

ISPR Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Lakki Marwat terrorist attacks in Pakistan IED attack

