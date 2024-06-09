AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Pakistan

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair parts ways with PML-N

BR Web Desk Published 09 Jun, 2024 08:56pm

Former governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair on Sunday formally parted ways with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), citing some reservations with the party leadership, Aaj News reported.

Zubair said PML-N was doing “power politics” and left its “vote ko izzat do” narrative, which caused him to leave the party.

Former governor added that he had taken the decision long ago, and would decide about his future politics after consultation with his friends.

Muhammad Zubair was sworn in as the 32nd Governor of Sindh in February, 2017.

He has also served as chairman of the Privatization Commission as well as the Board of Investment.

Zubair is the son of General (retd) Ghulam Umar and also the elder brother of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar who left the PTI in November, 2023, following May 9 riots.

“Nawaz has contradicted his own narrative”

Speaking to a private television channel last week, the former governor had said that Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto had signed the Charter of Democracy, which meant acknowledging past mistakes that weakened the democracy.

“Instead of following the charter of democracy, Nawaz Sharif is now repeating the same old mistakes.”

He had said that Nawaz Sharif’s change in narrative came after the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Zubair had also suggested the PML-N to sign a charter of democracy with the PTI. “The responsibility lies with the PML-N as it is in the government.”

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PMLN Muhammad Zubair Pakistan politics

