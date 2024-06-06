AIRLINK 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.71%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 5, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 06 Jun, 2024 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Budget 2024-25: PSX proposes tax reforms to boost capital market

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal urges party leaders to meet public expectations, stop in-fighting

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Italy agree to undertake joint efforts against drug trafficking

Read here for details.

  • ADB approves $250mn loan to boost public-private partnerships in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Power Division rejects reports of ending net metering policy

Read here for details.

  • Air Link inks MoU with China’s IMIKI Corporation to manufacture smart wearable devices

Read here for details.

