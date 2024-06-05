AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Pakistan

Bilawal urges party leaders to meet public expectations, stop in-fighting

Published 05 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday urged Sindh ministers to focus on their performance and resolve internal disputes, warning that such infighting could harm the party and the government, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing a parliamentary party meeting in Karachi.

“I have observed a lack of urgency among cabinet members. Is it because we got the government for the fifth time?”

He asked ministers to rise above the politics of transfers and postings and meet public expectations.

Bilawal stresses need for judicial reforms

Highlighting the province’s economic challenges, Bilawal emphasised the need to improve governance despite limited resources. He expressed concern over the lack of focus from some members, despite the passage of several months since the elections.

Bilawal also said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will fulfill his promises and issues will be solved before the budget is presented.

Bilawal urged PPP ministers to work diligently to ensure their efforts are visible, emphasizing that they should not be used for political rivalry. He stressed the importance of ending the politics of transfers and postings, which he believes hinders progress.

The PPP chairman stressed the need for ministers to meet the expectations of the people and focus on their constituencies. He urged them to consult openly with their constituents when making decisions about projects.

Bilawal stressed the importance of balancing parliamentary attendance with time spent in their constituencies, warning that internal issues could damage the party and the government. He also advocated for providing opportunities to capable officers.

Bilawal concluded by saying that the public is disillusioned with the politics of hatred and that the government’s purpose is to serve the poor. He urged members to avoid internal conflicts and focus on delivering for the people of Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP

