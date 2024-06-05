AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ADB approves $250mn loan to boost public-private partnerships in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 05 Jun, 2024 05:02pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved a $250 million policy-based loan to help Pakistan drive sustainable investments in infrastructure and services through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

As per a press statement, the loan is part of ADB’s Promoting Sustainable Public–Private Partnerships Programme that supports the implementation of government policies to create an enabling environment for fiscally affordable PPPs and promote inclusive economic growth.

“This programme is part of our comprehensive and integrated package of public sector management support that balances the country’s fiscal consolidation and growth objectives,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

“The programme will help the Government of Pakistan create an environment that is conducive to strategic, fiscally affordable PPPs that will bring the country closer to its development goals,” he said.

As per the Manila-based lender’s statement, ADB’s programme supports reforms that will increase the absorptive capacity of PPP infrastructure investments by creating a more robust and integrated legal and institutional framework for public investment management and public financial management for PPPs.

Climate change: Pakistan urges ADB to deploy additional resources for vulnerable countries

“The programme supports implementation of an integrated PPP policy,” it said.

“The reforms will facilitate efficient infrastructure planning and promote sustainable development practices in infrastructure projects, such as climate risk screening and gender considerations in project feasibility assessments and PPP contracts.

“Mobilising private finance through PPPs can help to bridge the financing gap in public sector infrastructure projects—which is vital,” said ADB Economist Sana Masood. “This programme will help ensure PPPs in Pakistan are structured correctly and implemented effectively in order to deliver more efficiency, innovation, and value for money.”

ADB announces $180m project for coastal uplift in Sindh

Moreover, a $700,000 technical assistance grant is financing the programme’s preparation and implementation, ADB said.

In December 2023, an additional $950,000 was approved by ADB to support PPP pipeline identification, capacity building, and sector strategy development.

ADB Asian Development Bank PPP government of pakistan ADB Pakistan ADB loan public private partnerships policy based loan Yevgeniy Zhukov Sana Masood

Comments

200 characters

ADB approves $250mn loan to boost public-private partnerships in Pakistan

PM in China pledges to protect Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Airlink inks MoU with China’s IMIKI Corporation to manufacture smart wearable devices

SBP expected to cut rates by 100bps, Reuters poll shows

Power Division rejects reports of ending net metering policy

Indian shares surge as Modi’s allies pledge support to form government

Oil near four-month low on OPEC+ supply outlook and US stocks

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

Read more stories