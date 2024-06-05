Air Link inks MoU with China’s IMIKI Corporation to manufacture smart wearable devices

Air Link Communication Limited, a manufacturer of smartphones in Pakistan, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IMIKI Corporation, a Chinese technology company, to manufacture smart wearable devices.

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We are proud to announce that Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO Air Link Communication Limited, is privileged to have accompanied the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on a landmark visit to China, where Air Link has signed a momentous MoU with IMIKI Corporation to manufacture smart wearable devices,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani smartphone manufacturer said that the development is “yet another initiative of Air Link in paving way for innovation and technological advancement in Pakistan”.

“This collaboration signifies a crucial step forward in solidifying the technological partnership between Pakistan and China,” added the statement.

As per the filing to the bourse, the signing ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Federal Secretary of the Board of Investment, Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

PM Shehbaz arrived in China on Tuesday for a five-day official visit during which he would hold meetings with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies.

Addressing the Pak-China Business Forum on Wednesday, the premier urged Pakistani businesses to hold serious discussions with their Chinese counterparts for joint collaborations and investments in diverse areas including textile, leather, steel, and engineering.