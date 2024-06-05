AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AIRLINK (Air Link Communication Limited) 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.1%

Air Link inks MoU with China’s IMIKI Corporation to manufacture smart wearable devices

BR Web Desk Published June 5, 2024

Air Link Communication Limited, a manufacturer of smartphones in Pakistan, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IMIKI Corporation, a Chinese technology company, to manufacture smart wearable devices.

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We are proud to announce that Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO Air Link Communication Limited, is privileged to have accompanied the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on a landmark visit to China, where Air Link has signed a momentous MoU with IMIKI Corporation to manufacture smart wearable devices,” read the statement.

PM in China pledges to protect Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Pakistani smartphone manufacturer said that the development is “yet another initiative of Air Link in paving way for innovation and technological advancement in Pakistan”.

“This collaboration signifies a crucial step forward in solidifying the technological partnership between Pakistan and China,” added the statement.

Contractual obligations, rollovers, loans: PM’s China visit aims at getting a breathing space

As per the filing to the bourse, the signing ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Federal Secretary of the Board of Investment, Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

PM Shehbaz arrived in China on Tuesday for a five-day official visit during which he would hold meetings with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies.

Addressing the Pak-China Business Forum on Wednesday, the premier urged Pakistani businesses to hold serious discussions with their Chinese counterparts for joint collaborations and investments in diverse areas including textile, leather, steel, and engineering.

Pakistan Stock Exchange mou smartphones psx companies Airlink Communication Limited PM visit to China PM Shehbaz Sharif PSX notice IMIKI Corporation smart wearables

Comments

200 characters
Chawla.i Jun 05, 2024 10:13pm
P.m sahb discuss with Chinese gov How SANDAK project has looted Pakistan,grilling CMC (MRDL) j.v with china,CMC /digging thier acount will give u a clear picture while knowing Copper price incrs 10yrs
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Air Link inks MoU with China’s IMIKI Corporation to manufacture smart wearable devices

Pakistan eyes access to Chinese capital markets: Aurangzeb

PM in China pledges to protect Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Budget 2024-25: PSX proposes tax reforms to boost capital market

SBP expected to cut rates by 100bps, Reuters poll shows

KSE-100 extends losses amid selling pressure

Power Division rejects reports of ending net metering policy

Oil eases as US crude, fuel stock builds bolster demand jitters

ADB approves $250mn loan to boost public-private partnerships in Pakistan

Read more stories