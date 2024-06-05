Pakistan, Italy agree to undertake joint efforts against drug trafficking

Pakistan and Italy Wednesday agreed to a coordinated and effective action plan against illegal immigrants and human trafficking, according to Radio Pakistan.

The decision came during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Italian counterpart Matteo Piantedosi in Rome. Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain was also present at the meeting.

The two sides also agreed to undertake joint efforts against drug trafficking.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said steps have been taken at all levels to stop the illegal entry of Pakistanis to Italy and to counter drug trafficking.

A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against human trafficking and drug mafia, he said.

In his remarks, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said Italy could benefit greatly from Pakistan’s skilled manpower. He emphasised the early finalisation of the Skilled Manpower Agreement would discourage illegal immigration.

The Italian Interior Minister said his country will cooperate with Pakistan in matters of border security and human and drug trafficking.