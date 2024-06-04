AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Markets

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

  • Index falls below 75,000 level as index-heavy stocks take battering
BR Web Desk Published June 4, 2024 Updated June 4, 2024 02:35pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reflected negativity witnessed in the global markets, as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed nearly 900 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 2:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 74,727.96, a decrease of 847.29 points or 1.12%.

Selling pressure was witnessed in key sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refineries.

Index-heavy stocks including PRL, OGDC, PPL, HBL, MEBL, and NBP were in the red.

“The bearish sentiment at the local bourse is being driven by negativity in the neighbouring countries’ market,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Local economic indicators have been positive, with the inflation rate showing a significant decline, making the case for a rate cut stronger,” added Tawfik.

On Monday, PSX witnessed a negative session as its benchmark KSE-100 Index failed to sustain a bullish beginning and closed lower by over 300 points to settle at 75,575.26.

In a key development, Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 11.8% on a year-on-year basis in May, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Monday, much lower than the reading in April when it stood at 17.3%.

Nearby, Indian stocks tanked the most in four years on Tuesday, as vote counting suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance is unlikely to win an overwhelming majority as predicted by exit polls.

Modi’s bloc looked set to secure a majority in early vote counting in the general election on Tuesday, but the numbers were well short of the landslide predicted in exit polls.

The Nifty index dropped as much as 5.43% to 22,000.60 points while the BSE index fell to a low of 72,337.34 points, down 5.4% on the day.

That was the biggest fall since April 2020 and pulled stocks sharply away from records highs struck a day earlier.

This is an intra-day update

