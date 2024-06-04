Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 278.20, a gain of Re0.16 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had closed at 278.36, down by Re0.03.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-278 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and longer International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Globally, the US dollar languished at its lowest since March against the euro and sterling on Tuesday as signs of a softening US economy boosted the case for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The US currency also slumped to its weakest in 2 1/2 months versus the Swiss franc after data showed a second straight month of slowdown in manufacturing activity and an unexpected decline in construction spending.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against the euro, sterling, swissie, yen and two more major peers, was little changed at 104.08, after earlier dipping below 104 for the first time since April 9.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased in Asian trade on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session when prices fell to their lowest in four months, as investors worried about supply ticking up later in the year amid cautious demand outlooks from key consumer the US Brent crude futures fell 49 cents or 0.63% $77.87 a barrel at 0343 GMT.

Brent closed below $80 for the first time since Feb. 7, after falling more than 3% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased 51 cents, or 0.51% to $73.71.

It had also settled near a four-month low on Monday after sliding 3.6%.

This is an intra-day update