AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -96.8 (-1.22%)
BR30 25,245 Decreased By -504.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 74,667 Decreased By -908.6 (-1.2%)
KSE30 23,919 Decreased By -292.9 (-1.21%)
Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CPEC, investments, loans: PM arrives in China

BR Web Desk Published June 4, 2024 Updated June 4, 2024 05:12pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in Shenzhen, China for a five-day official visit during which he will hold meetings with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies.

Upon his arrival to Shenzhen, the premier and his delegation was warmly welcomed by Vice Mayor of Shenzhen city of China Luo Huanghao, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Beijing Khalil Hashmi and senior diplomatic officials.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddik Malik and Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar accompanied him.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the PM will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang.

The PM’s visit to China

Shehbaz will also hold meetings with chairman Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, and heads of key government departments, the press release said.

“The two sides will undertake discussions to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership; upgrade China-Pakistan Economic Corridor; advance trade and investment; enhance cooperation in security and defence, energy, space, science & technology, and education; and promote cultural cooperation and people-to-people contacts, thus setting the future trajectory of Pakistan-China friendship,” FO added.

Earlier, various stakeholders on condition of strict anonymity told Business Recorder that the PM’s visit to China aims to secure delays in pending contractual obligations to Chinese companies, reschedule rollovers and budget support loans till the end of the under consideration Extended Fund Facility programme and launch of phase II of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

They argued that the delays in pending contractual dues to Chinese companies are linked to the launch of Phase II of CPEC, and the Chinese have already told previous high-level Pakistani delegations that they will not renegotiate the terms of the contracts as projects in other countries would then be up for renegotiation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif CPEC power projects PM to visit China

Comments

200 characters
test Jun 04, 2024 03:54pm
Bring investment from China Railway Group Huawei Lenovo Xiaomi BBK Transsion BYD SAIC BAIC FAW JM GWM Bytedance Alibaba Tencent JD UnionPay Haier Midea Gree Hisense Sinopharm Sinochem Sinopec Norinco.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

CPEC, investments, loans: PM arrives in China

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

SIC in assemblies: CJP says PTI’s intra-party elections could have solved problems

IATA again urges Pakistan to release blocked airline funds

Early India vote count shows Modi alliance in majority but short of landslide

Indian shares post worst day in 4 years as polls show unexpectedly narrow Modi win

Oil falls more than $1 on worries of supply rising later in 2024

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Read more stories