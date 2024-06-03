Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 1 and June 2, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 03 Jun, 2024 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • In phone call with Iranian acting FM, Dar reiterates support for ending genocide in Gaza

Read here for details.

  • Interior Minister orders overseas Pakistanis to be issued urgent passports within 7 days

Read here for details.

  • Gwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: Ahsan Iqbal

Read here for details.

  • FIA summons PTI leaders over ‘anti-state social media post’

Read here for details.

  • SC says decision not to live-stream NAB amendments case due to concerns of political misuse

Read here for details.

  • KP governor says willing to hold dialogue with PTI if party apologises for past mistakes

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Export-oriented sectors: MoC advocates concessional power tariff

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

FBR to upgrade IT infrastructure through World Bank lending

KPCL approaches Nepra to get its indexations approved

Prime Minister’s functions: PMO issues guidelines for invited foreign guests

PM to visit China on 4th

Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war

China lands on moon’s far side in historic sample-retrieval mission

Investors flock to Aramco share sale that could raise $13bn

Cathay Pacific looking to add more Belt and Road destinations: CEO

Read more stories