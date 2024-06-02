Interior Minister orders overseas Pakistanis to be issued urgent passports within 7 days

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi directed on Sunday that overseas Pakistanis be issued passports within a week, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was speaking during his visit to Passport and NADRA centers in London today.

The Minister said a normal passport will be issued within 30 days and this policy will apply to all Pakistani missions abroad.

He took notice of the delay in the issuance of passports to overseas Pakistanis, as normal passports were being issued in approximately four months while urgent in one and a half months.

The Minister said no delay would be tolerated anymore and action would be taken against non-issuance of passport within stipulated time.

He also established a monitoring cell to ensure the delivery of passports within time.

The cell will be headed by the Personal Staff Officer to the Interior Minister, ASP Shahrbano.

Overseas Pakistanis will be able to lodge complaints at the email address: [email protected] if they do not receive their passport within time.

On the occasion, the Interior Minister also interacted with Pakistanis present in the centers.

They appreciated the performance of NADRA and no one complained about it, upon which the Minister congratulated the NADRA staff for their good performance.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr. Muhammad Faisal was accompanying the Interior Minister.