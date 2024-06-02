AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Interior Minister orders overseas Pakistanis to be issued urgent passports within 7 days

  • Mohsin Naqvi says a normal passport will be issued within 30 days and this policy will apply to all Pakistani missions abroad
BR Web Desk Published June 2, 2024 Updated June 2, 2024 04:28pm

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi directed on Sunday that overseas Pakistanis be issued passports within a week, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was speaking during his visit to Passport and NADRA centers in London today.

The Minister said a normal passport will be issued within 30 days and this policy will apply to all Pakistani missions abroad.

Mohsin Naqvi directs NADRA to formulate national registration policy

He took notice of the delay in the issuance of passports to overseas Pakistanis, as normal passports were being issued in approximately four months while urgent in one and a half months.

The Minister said no delay would be tolerated anymore and action would be taken against non-issuance of passport within stipulated time.

He also established a monitoring cell to ensure the delivery of passports within time.

The cell will be headed by the Personal Staff Officer to the Interior Minister, ASP Shahrbano.

Overseas Pakistanis will be able to lodge complaints at the email address: [email protected] if they do not receive their passport within time.

On the occasion, the Interior Minister also interacted with Pakistanis present in the centers.

They appreciated the performance of NADRA and no one complained about it, upon which the Minister congratulated the NADRA staff for their good performance.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr. Muhammad Faisal was accompanying the Interior Minister.

London nadra Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

Interior Minister orders overseas Pakistanis to be issued urgent passports within 7 days

Gwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: Ahsan Iqbal

Iranian ex-president Ahmadinejad registers new bid for post

US military says it destroyed Houthi drone, missiles in Red Sea

Pakistan will look to be positive at T20 World Cup: Babar Azam

Heatstroke killed 33 Indian polling staff on last voting day: state election chief

Taming inflation, providing jobs high priorities: Musadik

Power generation component of DBDP: PM likely to seek Chinese investment

Kids’ immunization: Govt approves Rs12.30bn TSG for health ministry

FTO proposes massive changes in tax policy/laws

Read more stories