Gwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: Ahsan Iqbal

  • Federal Minister for Planning applauds the development of Gwadar Port under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
BR Web Desk | APP Published 02 Jun, 2024 12:16pm

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal said that Gwadar will become an internationally acclaimed world-class port city, which will have tremendous opportunities for its people, APP reported Sunday.

“We hope that Gwadar will become an internationally acclaimed world-class port city, which will have tremendous opportunities for its people,” he told Xinhua while applauding the development of Gwadar Port under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PM Shehbaz to visit China on June 4: FO

Terming Gwadar a very important and strategic port in this region, he said that China has shown its remarkable contribution and the development of different regions of Pakistan including Gwadar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“In Gwadar, we have seen that China has not only developed the port facility but also has contributed towards the socio-economic development of the people,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that China has set up a state-of-the-art modern hospital for the people of Gwadar who have as good facilities in that hospital as big cities like Karachi or Lahore.

He said it has also helped poor people with solar panels to provide them with electricity and has also undertaken other initiatives to improve the lives of the local people.

Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China from June 4 to 8 on the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The trip will seek to upgrade cooperation under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a key part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, the foreign office spokesman Mumtaz Baloch said in a press briefing.

gwadar port Gwadar

Fatima Jun 02, 2024 12:36pm
DW reported 17 ships docked at Gwader last year. We are just short of being the next Dubai.
