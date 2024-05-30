AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Slovenia’s government recognises Palestinian state, needs parliamentary approval

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 07:23pm
Photo: Reuters

BELGRADE: The Slovenian government on Thursday approved a decision to recognise an independent Palestinian state, Prime Minister Robert Golob said, following in the steps of Spain, Ireland and Norway.

“Today the government has decided to recognise Palestine as an independent and sovereign state,” he said at a news conference in Ljubljana.

The parliament of the European Union member country must also approve the government’s decision in coming days.

The move is part of a wider effort by countries to coordinate pressure on Israel to end the conflict in Gaza.

On May 28, Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognised a Palestinian state, prompting an angry reaction from Israel.

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

Of the 27 members of the European Union, Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria have already recognised a Palestinian state. Malta has said it could follow soon.

Britain and Australia have said they are also considering recognition, but France has said now is not the time.

Germany joined Israel’s staunchest ally, the United States, in rejecting a unilateral approach, insisting that a two-state solution can only be achieved through dialogue.

Denmark’s parliament on Tuesday voted down a bill to recognise a Palestinian state.

Danish parliament rejects proposal to recognise Palestinian state

Norway, which chairs the international donor group to the Palestinians, had until recently followed the U.S. position but has lost confidence that this strategy will work.

Gaza health authorities say more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war over the past seven months.

