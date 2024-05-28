May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Danish parliament rejects proposal to recognise Palestinian state

Reuters Published 28 May, 2024 06:04pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s parliament on Tuesday voted down a bill to recognise a Palestinian state, after the Danish foreign minister previously said the necessary preconditions for an independent country were lacking.

Ireland, Spain and Norway on Tuesday formally recognised a Palestinian state, after their announcement last week that they would do so angered Israel which called the move a “reward for terrorism” and recalled its ambassadors.

The Danish bill was first proposed in late February by four left-wing parties.

“We cannot recognise an independent Palestinian state, for the sole reason that the preconditions are not really there,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said when the bill was first debated in parliament in April.

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

“We cannot support this resolution, but we wish that there will come a day where we can,” Rasmussen, who was not present at the vote on Tuesday, added.

Dublin, Madrid and Oslo have painted their decision as a move aimed at accelerating efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, and have urged other countries to follow suit.

Palestine Palestinians Palestinian state Danish parliament

Comments

200 characters

Danish parliament rejects proposal to recognise Palestinian state

With Beijing’s assistance, Gwadar port to transform into logistics hub, says Shehbaz

Youm-e-Takbeer collective effort of all facets of national power: PM Shehbaz

Home-grown economic uplift: PM includes eight more experts into committee

Nawaz Sharif elected PML-N president after six-year hiatus

Gold sheds Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

After Raisi funeral, Iran’s focus turns to vote for successor

Farmers propose ‘fixed tax regime’ for agri sector

Israeli tanks reach centre of Rafah as Security Council to discuss camp blaze

‘NAB ends probes’: NCPL demands PD pay Rs8.35bn withheld amount

All set to dispatch high-level trade team to Iran

Read more stories