Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Thursday in line with a decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs241,200 after it shed Rs1,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,790 after it decreased Rs1,286, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,400 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,335 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it declined by $17 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.