Formation commanders say politically motivated ‘digital terrorism’ meant to sow discord among national institutions

The 83rd Formation Commanders Conference underscored on Thursday that politically motivated and vested digital terrorism, unleashed by conspirators duly abetted by their foreign cohorts, against State institutions is “clearly meant to try to induce despondency in the Pakistani nation, to sow discord among national institutions, especially the Armed Forces, and the people of Pakistan by peddling blatant lies, fake news, and propaganda”.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 83rd Formation Commanders Conference at GHQ, attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army,“ the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

The forum was briefed on the dynamics of the geo-strategic environment, emerging challenges to national security, and the Army’s strategy to counter multi-domain threats.

Surge in terrorist activities originating from Afghanistan: ISPR

“The participants were also briefed on technological innovations to modernize the Army and optimize logistic support to field formations, in line with fast-evolving operational environment,” the press release said.

Pakistan’s adversaries using Afghan soil

Expressing serious concerns over continued cross-border violations and terrorism being orchestrated using Afghan soil, the forum noted that Pakistan’s adversaries were using Afghanistan to target Security Forces and innocent civilians inside the country.

The forum acknowledged the priceless sacrifices of the people of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) in the war against terrorism and underscored the importance of uplifting the NMDs to decisively defeat terrorism.

May 9 planners should be brought to justice

Meanwhile, the forum noted that planners, perpetrators, abettors, and facilitators of May 9 need to be brought to justice for the collective good of the country.

No compromise with planners, executors of May 9 tragedy: ISPR

The meeting said that without swift and transparent dispensation of justice to the culprits and establishing the rule of law, stability in the country will ever remain hostage to the machinations of such elements.

Forum reviews situation in IIOJK

The forum also reviewed the latest round of extra-judicial murders in IIOJK.

It expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC Resolutions.

“The forum showed concern over the treatment of minorities, especially Muslims, in India and noted the growing fascism being perpetrated to achieve vested political ends,” the press release said.

Moreover, the forum also expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza.

The conference also supported the International Court of Justice decision to stop Rafah Operation and all other operations within the Gaza Strip.

“The conference concluded by affirming the resolve to neutralize all threats to the security and stability of the country with the full backing of the proud nation,” the ISPR stated.