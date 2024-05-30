AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,847 Increased By 1.8 (0.02%)
BR30 25,393 Increased By 137.4 (0.54%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Formation commanders say politically motivated ‘digital terrorism’ meant to sow discord among national institutions

  • Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presides over 83rd Formation Commanders Conference at GHQ
BR Web Desk Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 03:36pm

The 83rd Formation Commanders Conference underscored on Thursday that politically motivated and vested digital terrorism, unleashed by conspirators duly abetted by their foreign cohorts, against State institutions is “clearly meant to try to induce despondency in the Pakistani nation, to sow discord among national institutions, especially the Armed Forces, and the people of Pakistan by peddling blatant lies, fake news, and propaganda”.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 83rd Formation Commanders Conference at GHQ, attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army,“ the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

The forum was briefed on the dynamics of the geo-strategic environment, emerging challenges to national security, and the Army’s strategy to counter multi-domain threats.

Surge in terrorist activities originating from Afghanistan: ISPR

“The participants were also briefed on technological innovations to modernize the Army and optimize logistic support to field formations, in line with fast-evolving operational environment,” the press release said.

Pakistan’s adversaries using Afghan soil

Expressing serious concerns over continued cross-border violations and terrorism being orchestrated using Afghan soil, the forum noted that Pakistan’s adversaries were using Afghanistan to target Security Forces and innocent civilians inside the country.

The forum acknowledged the priceless sacrifices of the people of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) in the war against terrorism and underscored the importance of uplifting the NMDs to decisively defeat terrorism.

May 9 planners should be brought to justice

Meanwhile, the forum noted that planners, perpetrators, abettors, and facilitators of May 9 need to be brought to justice for the collective good of the country.

No compromise with planners, executors of May 9 tragedy: ISPR

The meeting said that without swift and transparent dispensation of justice to the culprits and establishing the rule of law, stability in the country will ever remain hostage to the machinations of such elements.

Forum reviews situation in IIOJK

The forum also reviewed the latest round of extra-judicial murders in IIOJK.

It expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC Resolutions.

“The forum showed concern over the treatment of minorities, especially Muslims, in India and noted the growing fascism being perpetrated to achieve vested political ends,” the press release said.

Moreover, the forum also expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza.

The conference also supported the International Court of Justice decision to stop Rafah Operation and all other operations within the Gaza Strip.

“The conference concluded by affirming the resolve to neutralize all threats to the security and stability of the country with the full backing of the proud nation,” the ISPR stated.

Novak Djokovic ISPR Pakistan Army COAS General Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

Formation commanders say politically motivated ‘digital terrorism’ meant to sow discord among national institutions

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

Electric vehicle: DFML enters into agreement with EGML to manufacture Honri-VE

Oil dips on concerns about demand, U.S stockpiles data awaited

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

T20 World Cup: New York boosts security after reported threats to Pakistan-India match

Monthly Economic Update and Outlook of EAW: Credit to private sector declines 39.7pc YoY

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Read more stories