Surge in terrorist activities originating from Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan, of late, has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents orchestrating from Afghan soil, wherein, terrorists from Afghanistan attempt to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border and target security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

In this context, in addition to other areas along Pakistan-Afghanistan border, security forces are conducting operations in general area Sambaza in Zhob District of Balochistan, since 21 April 2024.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement released on Wednesday, as a result of effective engagements, 29 terrorists have been successfully neutralized by the security forces in the past one month.

In the same series of operations, during an intelligence-based operation on 14 May 2024, Maj Babar Khan also embraced Shahadat, while fighting gallantly.

“Pakistan’s Security Forces are determined and remain committed to secure the borders and ensure safety of its citizens against the scourge of terrorism,” the ISPR said.