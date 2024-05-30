AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.06%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
DFML 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.87%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.23%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.62%)
FFBL 31.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
FFL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 139.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.52%)
HUMNL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.84%)
OGDC 131.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.81%)
PAEL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
PPL 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.38%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.61%)
PTC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.44%)
SNGP 66.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
SSGC 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TRG 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.63%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,834 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,276 Increased By 20.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 74,863 Increased By 26.3 (0.04%)
KSE30 24,019 Increased By 14.7 (0.06%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

AFP Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 01:04pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: A car ramming attack killed two Israeli soldiers near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said early Thursday.

The army had earlier reported a car ramming attack on Wednesday near an Israeli settlement outside Nablus, without specifying who the victims were.

It later identified them as soldiers Eliya Hilel and Diego Shvisha Harsaj, both 20 and members of the Kfir brigade.

According to Israeli media, the army has launched a manhunt for the perpetrator of the attack, which came as violence in the occupied West Bank flares against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 36,171 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Since the outbreak of the fighting, violence has surged in the occupied West Bank.

According to Palestinian officials, at least 519 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since October 7.

Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank: Palestinian agency

Not counting Wednesday’s victims, attacks by Palestinians have killed at least 12 Israelis in the occupied West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Hamas welcomed the attack near Nablus, saying in a statement it was a “natural response” against the “crimes of the enemy”.

Israel MENA Gaza Israeli army occupied West Bank Nablus Hamas group Israeli occupied West Bank

Comments

200 characters

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Oil mostly steady ahead of U.S stockpile data amid downward pressure

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Read more stories