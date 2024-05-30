AIRLINK 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.16%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
DFML 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.62%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.23%)
FCCL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.8%)
FFBL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
HUMNL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.71%)
OGDC 131.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.94%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
PPL 118.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.61%)
PTC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
SEARL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
SNGP 66.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
SSGC 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TRG 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.63%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,834 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,284 Increased By 28 (0.11%)
KSE100 74,874 Increased By 37.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 24,023 Increased By 18.3 (0.08%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2024 11:52am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11:45am, the rupee was hovering at 278.35, a gain of Re0.05 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 278.40, down by Re0.10.

In recent weeks, the local currency has largely been around 277-278 against the US dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to clinch a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Internationally, the US dollar scaled a two-week peak against its major peers on Thursday, as a rout in Treasuries improved the currency’s allure due to higher US yields and demand for safe-haven assets.

The US dollar pushed to a two-week top versus the euro and extended its rebound from a more than two-month low to sterling following a two-day, 15-basis point jump above 4.6% for long-term Treasury yields.

Spurred by a spate of stronger-than-expected economic data and a run of poorly received auctions, the Treasury market rout has spooked investors, sending global equities sliding sharply and spurring a rush to the safest assets.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro, sterling and the Japanese yen, reached the highest since May 14 at 105.17 on Thursday, following a 0.5% advance in the prior session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were mostly stable on Thursday as the markets await US crude oil stockpiles data, though resilient US economic activity pointed to borrowing costs staying higher for longer in a potential blow to demand.

Brent futures dipped 4 cents or 0.05% to $83.56 a barrel at 0330 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased 10 cents or 0.13% to $79.13.

According to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday, US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell last week while distillates rose.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Oil mostly steady ahead of U.S stockpile data amid downward pressure

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Read more stories