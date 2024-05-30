Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11:45am, the rupee was hovering at 278.35, a gain of Re0.05 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 278.40, down by Re0.10.

In recent weeks, the local currency has largely been around 277-278 against the US dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to clinch a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Internationally, the US dollar scaled a two-week peak against its major peers on Thursday, as a rout in Treasuries improved the currency’s allure due to higher US yields and demand for safe-haven assets.

The US dollar pushed to a two-week top versus the euro and extended its rebound from a more than two-month low to sterling following a two-day, 15-basis point jump above 4.6% for long-term Treasury yields.

Spurred by a spate of stronger-than-expected economic data and a run of poorly received auctions, the Treasury market rout has spooked investors, sending global equities sliding sharply and spurring a rush to the safest assets.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro, sterling and the Japanese yen, reached the highest since May 14 at 105.17 on Thursday, following a 0.5% advance in the prior session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were mostly stable on Thursday as the markets await US crude oil stockpiles data, though resilient US economic activity pointed to borrowing costs staying higher for longer in a potential blow to demand.

Brent futures dipped 4 cents or 0.05% to $83.56 a barrel at 0330 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased 10 cents or 0.13% to $79.13.

According to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday, US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell last week while distillates rose.

This is an intra-day update