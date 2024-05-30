AIRLINK 75.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.06%)
DGKC 85.35 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.45%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.46%)
FFBL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
FFL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
HBL 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 139.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
HUMNL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.57%)
OGDC 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
PRL 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
SNGP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.2%)
SSGC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
TRG 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,877 Increased By 31.4 (0.4%)
BR30 25,365 Increased By 108.9 (0.43%)
KSE100 75,158 Increased By 321.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 24,111 Increased By 106.5 (0.44%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar ascendant as surging US yields spur safety bid

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 10:04am

TOKYO: The dollar scaled a two-week peak against its major peers on Thursday, as a rout in Treasuries improved the currency’s allure due to both higher US yields and demand for safe haven assets.

The dollar pushed to a two-week top versus the euro and extended its rebound from a more than two-month low to sterling following a two-day, 15-basis point jump above 4.6% for long-term Treasury yields.

Spurred by a spate of stronger-than-expected economic data and a run of poorly received auctions, the Treasury market rout has spooked investors, sending global equities sliding sharply and spurring a rush to the safest assets.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro, sterling and the Japanese yen, reached the highest since May 14 at 105.17 on Thursday, following a 0.5% advance in the prior session.

“While countries globally have been debating USD dependence, it still remains a safe haven,” TD Securities strategists wrote in a note outlining “the basis for our medium-term stronger USD view.”

US securities “are still considered the asset of choice in times of uncertainty given high liquidity, stable democratic institutions, deep banking systems, and treatment of most domestic institutions as ‘too small to fail’ with government help ready at hand,” they wrote.

The euro slipped to $1.079375 for the first time since May 14, and sterling sank to $1.2696, continuing its retreat after reaching $1.2801 on Tuesday for the first time since March 21.

The yen, however, climbed off an overnight four-week low of 157.715 per dollar to last trade at 157.36.

Dollar ebbs as markets await key global inflation reports

Japan’s currency has been marching steadily lower this month, heading back toward the 34-year trough of 160.245 from a month ago, which spurred a rapid rebound that market players strongly suspect to have been driven by two rounds of dollar-selling intervention by the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Japan.

Expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate reductions this year have been pared back amid signs of sticky inflation, most recently with a surprise uptick in consumer sentiment in data on Tuesday.

Traders currently see 56.6% odds of a quarter-point cut by the conclusion of the September meeting, down from 57.5% odds a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Revised US GDP figures are due later in the day, followed on Friday by the main macro event of this week, the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.

“The deepening rout in the US bond market is fast becoming the BOJ’s worst nightmare, necessitating hurried consideration about the appropriate level to intervene for a third time this year,” Tony Sycamore, senior analyst at IG, wrote in a report.

“The bond market bogey is well-positioned to wrest deeper control of the broader market, particularly if upcoming growth and inflation data are on the firmer side of the ledger.”

Yuan Dollar US dollar index Japan yen

Comments

200 characters

Dollar ascendant as surging US yields spur safety bid

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Rising commodity prices: MoC likely to set up panel to exercise MEP restrictions

Refined sugar export: third meeting of SAB also remains inconclusive

Tax Laws Amendment Act has a retrospective effect, rules ATIR Islamabad

Surveillance purposes: IHC asks telecos not to record calls, data

The largest container vessel ever to berth in Pakistan: Hutchison greets maiden call of CV MSC ANNA

PAKSAT-MM1 to be launched into space today

Read more stories