Pakistan

Youm-e-Takbeer collective effort of all facets of national power: PM Shehbaz

  • Armed Forces pay tribute to 'unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifices of all those who contributed to remarkable feat'
BR Web Desk Published May 28, 2024 Updated May 28, 2024 10:11am

Pakistan is celebrating on Tuesday Youm-e-Takbeer, a day when Pakistan’s defence became impregnable after nuclear tests in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan.

In his message posted on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Youm-e-Takbeer encapsulates the “narrative of our nation’s arduous yet remarkable path towards establishing a credible minimum deterrence.”

PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, saying that the day “symbolizes the collective effort of all facets of national power, overcoming what seemed like an insurmountable challenge and achieving a milestone in the country’s defense capabilities”.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs also felicitated the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer.

In a statement, ISPR said that Armed Forces pay tribute to the unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifices of all those who contributed to this remarkable feat, achieved against overwhelming odds.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirm their unwavering resolve to defend the motherland, protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the nation’s security at all times and at any cost.”

On Monday, the PM announced a public holiday today to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.

With five successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world, reinforcing its writ in the region and restoring the balance of power.

Youm-e-Takbeer is considered a red-letter day in Pakistan’s history which ensured invincible defence capabilities and regional stability through power equilibrium.

Comments

IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA May 28, 2024 10:41am
What a foolish way of celebrating this day by declaring a holiday and causing more harm to the economy . We need to be working round the clock to stabilize the economy.
