Youm-e-Takbeer collective effort of all facets of national power: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan is celebrating on Tuesday Youm-e-Takbeer, a day when Pakistan’s defence became impregnable after nuclear tests in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan.

In his message posted on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Youm-e-Takbeer encapsulates the “narrative of our nation’s arduous yet remarkable path towards establishing a credible minimum deterrence.”

PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, saying that the day “symbolizes the collective effort of all facets of national power, overcoming what seemed like an insurmountable challenge and achieving a milestone in the country’s defense capabilities”.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs also felicitated the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer.

In a statement, ISPR said that Armed Forces pay tribute to the unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifices of all those who contributed to this remarkable feat, achieved against overwhelming odds.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirm their unwavering resolve to defend the motherland, protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the nation’s security at all times and at any cost.”

On Monday, the PM announced a public holiday today to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.

With five successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world, reinforcing its writ in the region and restoring the balance of power.

Youm-e-Takbeer is considered a red-letter day in Pakistan’s history which ensured invincible defence capabilities and regional stability through power equilibrium.