AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold continues downtrend, sheds Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 25, 2024 Updated May 25, 2024 02:06pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased further by Rs200 per tola on Saturday, extending a downtrend for the fifth consecutive session in line with a continuous decline in the international rate. In Pakistan, gold price per tola stood at Rs240,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs205,761 after it shed Rs172, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,800 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold eased further on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,333 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it fell by $5 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,800 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

In five sessions, gold has witnessed a fall of Rs10,400 per tola.

On a weekly basis, gold price declined by Rs8,100 per tola as compared to Rs248,100 per tola last Saturday.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates Gold stocks gold market US gold gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold U.S. gold commodity prices Gold trade gold import commodities prices gold rate gold markets Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola commodity market Asia Gold price gold jewellery gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates

Comments

200 characters

Gold continues downtrend, sheds Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

Despite UN court orders to half offensive, Israel’s aggression continues in Rafah

K-Electric seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

Fuel prices likely to decline again

India’s massive election faces heatwave challenge in penultimate phase

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Read more stories