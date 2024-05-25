Gold continues downtrend, sheds Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased further by Rs200 per tola on Saturday, extending a downtrend for the fifth consecutive session in line with a continuous decline in the international rate. In Pakistan, gold price per tola stood at Rs240,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs205,761 after it shed Rs172, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,800 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold eased further on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,333 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it fell by $5 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,800 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

In five sessions, gold has witnessed a fall of Rs10,400 per tola.

On a weekly basis, gold price declined by Rs8,100 per tola as compared to Rs248,100 per tola last Saturday.