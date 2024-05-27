Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down over 200 points

Selling pressure was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 200 points during trading on Monday.

Earlier, the index hit an intra-day low of 75,485.62.

However, the market clawed back some of its losses, and at 1:30pm, the index was hovering at 75,763.18, still lower by 219.85 points or 0.29%.

Selling was witnessed in key sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, PSO, SNGPL, HBL, and NBP were in the negative.

Experts said that the negativity comes amid uncertainty regarding government measures in the upcoming budget.

“As the government prepares to announce Budget FY25 on June 7th, 2024, it is strongly believed that fiscal discipline will take precedence over populist spending,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), in a report.

“The upcoming budget, likely to be in line with IMF demands, may lack ‘significant’ relief measures for the public. It is expected that the upcoming budget will centre on initiatives aimed at broadening the tax base, thereby almost meeting revenue targets,” it added.

During the previous week, the PSX witnessed a positive trend and hit its highest-ever level on the back of healthy buying by both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 640.69 points on week-on-week and closed at the highest ever level of 75,983.04 points.

Globally, Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors braced for a busy week of data which culminates in a key US inflation report that could set the stage for a cut in interest rates there, albeit not for a few months yet.

Holidays in the United States and UK made for thin trading ahead of Friday’s figures on core personal consumption expenditures (PCE), the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. Median forecasts are for a rise of 0.3% in April, keeping the annual pace at 2.8%, with risks on the downside.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4%, having slipped 1.5% last week and away from a two-year peak.

