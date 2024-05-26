Emirs of Kuwait, Qatar accept PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation to visit Pakistan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

During separate meetings with PM Shehbaz in Islamabad today, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, conveyed these messages.

Kuwait’s new emir sworn in, demands comprehensive review

In his meeting with the prime minister, the Kuwaiti ambassador presented a letter from the Emir of Kuwait, expressing his intention to visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.

Upon receiving the letter, PM Shehbaz highlighted his recent meeting with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s special meeting in Riyadh last month.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that the upcoming meeting of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission would take place in Kuwait from May 28 to May 30.

Additionally, Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater also met with the prime minister in Islamabad.

WEF’s special meeting: PM Shehbaz highlights ‘global healthcare inequities’

During this meeting, the Qatar’s ambassador delivered a letter from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, accepting the invitation extended by the prime minister to officially visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.

Radio Pakistan reported that PM Shehbaz emphasised Pakistan’s profound appreciation for its historic fraternal relations with Qatar and reiterated the unwavering commitment to further strengthening mutual cooperation between the two brotherly nations.