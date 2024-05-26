AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Emirs of Kuwait, Qatar accept PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 26 May, 2024 04:52pm

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation to visit Pakistan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

During separate meetings with PM Shehbaz in Islamabad today, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, conveyed these messages.

Kuwait’s new emir sworn in, demands comprehensive review

In his meeting with the prime minister, the Kuwaiti ambassador presented a letter from the Emir of Kuwait, expressing his intention to visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.

Upon receiving the letter, PM Shehbaz highlighted his recent meeting with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s special meeting in Riyadh last month.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that the upcoming meeting of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission would take place in Kuwait from May 28 to May 30.

Additionally, Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater also met with the prime minister in Islamabad.

WEF’s special meeting: PM Shehbaz highlights ‘global healthcare inequities’

During this meeting, the Qatar’s ambassador delivered a letter from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, accepting the invitation extended by the prime minister to officially visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.

Radio Pakistan reported that PM Shehbaz emphasised Pakistan’s profound appreciation for its historic fraternal relations with Qatar and reiterated the unwavering commitment to further strengthening mutual cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

emir of Qatar Pakistan Kuwait bilateral relations Pakistan Qatar ties Emir of Kuwait

Comments

200 characters

Emirs of Kuwait, Qatar accept PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

CM Gandapur meets federal ministers to discuss electricity-related issues

Captain, soldier martyred in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel gun battle: ISPR

Israel strikes Rafah after UN court orders halt to offensive

Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away in Karachi

Thousands flee as cyclone barrels towards Bangladesh

Privatisation of SOEs: SIFC stresses need for meeting timelines

Federation, provinces on one page for development: Tarar

Mining sector: Chinese firm assured of investment facilitation

Govt decides to do away with subsidised gas for fertilizer industry

Read more stories