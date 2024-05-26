AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Pakistan

CM Gandapur meets federal ministers to discuss electricity-related issues

  • Consensus reached between the Federal Ministers and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister to address these issues collectively
BR Web Desk Published May 26, 2024 Updated May 26, 2024 12:57pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Sunday met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari to discuss electricity-related issues.

During the meeting, they deliberated on the current situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing particularly on load-shedding-related problems.

A consensus was reached between the Federal Ministers and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister to address these issues collectively.

UAE, KSA investments to come through SIFC, says PM Shehbaz

They decided to schedule another meeting tomorrow for further discussion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said Saturday that he met Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir at the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting in Islamabad and reiterated his stance not to compromise on the province's share of resources.

Moreover, he stressed his commitment to providing relief to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Accordingly, he requested that federal funds be released to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as soon as possible.

The SIFC session was attended by top officials, including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Chief Ministers of all four provinces.

CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur also attended the meeting, who was given a last-minute invite.

