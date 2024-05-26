AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Pakistan

PPP delegation meets PM Shehbaz to discuss budget 2024-25

  • Delegation includes former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and Sherry Rehman
BR Web Desk Published 26 May, 2024 12:38pm

A delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Sunday to discuss the fiscal year 2024-25 budget, according to Radio Pakistan.

The delegation included former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and Sherry Rehman.

The meeting focused on the overall political situation of the country, as well as the budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

Budget proposals: OICCI calls for abolishing advance tax on telecom subscribers

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present on this occasion.

As an ally of the PML-N led government, the PPP’s support is crucial to passing the budget.

Federal Budget: PM pledges more facilities for investors

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in the budget for the next fiscal year more facilities will be provided to foreign investors and the business community.

While presiding over the first meeting of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), on Tuesday, the prime minister said the government has decided to give key importance to consultation with economic experts and the private sector in the country’s economic policies and reforms.

KP govt unveils Rs1.754trn budget

In a related development, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday presented a budget of Rs1,754 billion for the financial year 2024-25. The total expenditures for the year are estimated at Rs.1,654 showing a surplus of over Rs.100 billion.

The Provincial Minister for Finance, Aftab Alam presented the budget in the provincial assembly. The provincial budgets are usually presented after the presentation of the federal budget in the National Assembly, but the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went untraditionally to unveil its annual budget ahead of the federal government.

According to the budget estimates, out of the total receipts, a lion’s share of Rs.1212 billion will be received from the federal government while the volume of its own provincial receipts is estimated at Rs.93 billion and Rs.31 billion in other heads.

