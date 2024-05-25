AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-25

KP govt unveils Rs1.754trn budget

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2024 05:32am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented a budget of Rs1,754 billion for financial year 2024-25. Total expenditures for the year are estimated at Rs.1,654 shows a surplus of over Rs.100 billion.

The Provincial Minister for Finance, Aftab Alam presented the budget in the provincial assembly. The provincial budgets are usually presented after the presentation of the federal budget in the National Assembly, but the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went untraditionally to unveil its annual budget ahead the federal government.

According to the budget estimates, out of the total receipts, a lion share of Rs.1212 billion will be received from the federal government while the volume of its own provincial receipts is estimated at Rs.93 billion and Rs.31 billion in other heads.

An amount of Rs.259 billion will be received from the federal government in head of the merged districts of the erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Area (FATA), while Rs.130 billion and Rs.26 billion will be received in head of foreign assistance and Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) respectively.

Out of the projects with foreign assistance, an amount of Rs.122 billion will be in head of loans and Rs.7 billion as grant.

The current expenditure for settled and merged districts is estimated at Rs.1237 billion. In merged districts an amount of Rs.52 billion is allocated for the provincial salaries, Tehsil level salaries Rs.42 billion and Rs.4 billion for pension.

Similarly, an amount of Rs.17 billion has been allocated for homeless people in the merged districts and another amount of Rs.418 billion in head of non-salary expenditures.

For provincial salaries an amount of Rs.246 has been allocated for settled districts, Rs.26 for salaries of Medical Teaching Institutes (MTIs) and Rs.263 for Tehsil level salaries. Another amount of Rs.162 billion has been allocated for pension in settled districts and Rs.234 billion for non-salary expenditures.

An amount of Rs.12 billion has been allocated for Ehsas Programme, Youth and Hunar Programme while another amount of Rs.3 billion has been allocated for the construction of 5000 houses under Ehsaas Apna Programme.

An allocation of Rs.10 billion has also been proposed for Chashma Right Bank Canal, Rs.26 billion for procurement of wheat and Rs.3 billion for subsidy in head of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar.

An amount of Rs.6.50 billion has been proposed for the maintenance and repair of roads in Peshawar and Rs.2.5 billion for emergency assistance operations.

The budget document said that Dir Motorway, D.I. Khan Motorway, Haqla Park and motorway will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) while 470 megawatt Spate Gah Hydropower Project will also be constructed and an amount of Rs.262 billion has been allocated for Higher and Secondary Education.

Similarly, Rs.28.93 billion and Rs.31.54 billion have been allocated for Agriculture and Energy Sectors respectively while 235 megawatt electricity will be generated through Naran Hydropower Project.

Masajid, hospitals, educational institutions and streetlights will be shifted on solar energy under Green Pakhtunkhwa while ‘Billion Tree Plus Project’ will also be initiated under the programme. Similarly, an allocation of Rs.14.69 billion and Rs.14.5 billion has also been proposed for livestock and environment sectors.

Ten percent increases in the salaries of government employees and monthly wage of Rs.36000 have also been proposed in the budget for the next financial year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP Assembly KP Government KP Finance Minister KP budget Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Aftab Alam Afridi KP budget 2024

Comments

200 characters

KP govt unveils Rs1.754trn budget

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

KE seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Directorate of PCA (South) Karachi: FTO for withdrawal of illegal audit notices to importers

Fuel prices likely to decline again

Live court coverage: IHC asks TV channels to adhere to Pemra notification

Poverty levels have risen: study

Read more stories