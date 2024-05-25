AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Pakistan

Gandapur says met army chief during SIFC meeting to convey KP's concerns

BR Web Desk Published May 25, 2024

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said Saturday that he met Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir at the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting in Islamabad and reiterated his stance not to compromise on the province's share of resources, Aaj News reported.

Furthermore, he confirmed that he opposed the imposition of taxes in FATA and PATA.

The federal government should refrain from taxing further, Gandapur said.

UAE, KSA investments to come through SIFC, says PM Shehbaz

According to him, their proposal had been accepted by the federal government.

The Chief Minister told reporters that he had informed the federal government about the province's concerns regarding load shedding.

Moreover, he stressed his commitment to providing relief to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Accordingly, he requested that federal funds be released to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as soon as possible.

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Meanwhile, the federal minister of information, Atta Tarar, stated that the IPCC meeting had sent a message of consensus.

He affirmed that their discussions had been informal and that Gandapur had pledged full cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier said that the recent investment announcements from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia will be carried through the SIFC.

The remarks came during the 10th Executive Committee meeting of the SIFC on Saturday.

The SIFC expressed satisfaction with the government’s recent investment initiatives, as Pakistan eyes much-needed foreign inflows.

“The UAE has allocated $10 billion investment for Pakistan. Similarly, Saudi Arabia is also ready to invest. There is no delay from their side. Now we need to prepare to facilitate them.

The SIFC session was attended by top officials, including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Chief Ministers of all four provinces.

CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur also attended the meeting, who was given a last-minute invite.

