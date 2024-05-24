AIRLINK 75.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 24 May, 2024 03:11pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased further by Rs1,800 per tola on Friday, extending a downtrend for the fourth consecutive session in line with a decline in the international rate. In Pakistan, gold price per tola stood at Rs240,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs205,933 after it shed Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs6,200 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold eased further on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,338 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it fell by $17 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,800 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

